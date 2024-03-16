Advertisement

Indian Army neutralized two Special Service Group (SSG) Commandos of Pakistan’s Army deployed for carrying out Border Action Team (BAT) attack in Gurez sector, as per Army sources.

It was reported on Tuesday by the news agency ANI, that the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 SSG commandos along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army sources said that the Indian Army is closely monitoring the activities of these commandos who are seen working closely with the& Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terrorist groups.

The Pakistan Army's SSG commandos have been actively taking part in ceasefire violations and have suffered casualties as well because of the Indian retaliations.

Brigadier V Mahalingam speaks on the matter

After the SSG encounter, Brigadier V Mahalingam (Retd.) told the Republic, “The fact that the issue of SSG commandos being concentrating close to the border has been in the news for quite some time now. They are in large numbers, but we don’t know which particular area they are concentrated in. However, in this particular sector, this has happened. The aim of the SSG commandos along with the Border Action Team (BAT) or Pakistan Army to carry out attacks on Indian Army, right in the border areas where the Indian troops carry out patrolling. But the Indian troops have been absolutely alert in this area. It is a commendable thing and the troops need to be commended for their swift action. Having said that we must also understand that as far as Pakistan is concerned, having failed on all fronts to sort of mobilize the world opinion on article 370 and 35A. Pakistan is now trying to provoke India, that must be understood. it is possible, Pakistan will continue not only with this but also with other attacks.”

Indian Army Chief's warning

Army Chief General Bipin Singh Rawat had stated earlier that any misadventur by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished.

“The Indian Armed Forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he had said.

In another stern warning to the terror-sponsoring neighbour, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier stated that if Pakistanis infiltrate, they will have to take back bodies