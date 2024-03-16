×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Indian Army eliminates 2 Pakistan Army SSG commandos, foils BAT attack

Pakistan’s attempt has been foiled by the Indian army as two SSG commandos of Pakistan have been neutralized in a ceasefire violation in Gurez sector of Kashmir

Reported by: Pritesh Kamath
Indian Army
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Army neutralized two Special Service Group (SSG) Commandos of Pakistan’s Army deployed for carrying out Border Action Team (BAT) attack in Gurez sector, as per Army sources.

It was reported on Tuesday by the news agency ANI, that the Pakistan Army has deployed more than 100 SSG commandos along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army sources said that the Indian Army is closely monitoring the activities of these commandos who are seen working closely with the& Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terrorist groups.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Army's SSG commandos have been actively taking part in ceasefire violations and have suffered casualties as well because of the Indian retaliations.

Brigadier V Mahalingam speaks on the matter

Advertisement

After the SSG encounter, Brigadier V Mahalingam (Retd.) told the Republic, “The fact that the issue of SSG commandos being concentrating close to the border has been in the news for quite some time now. They are in large numbers, but we don’t know which particular area they are concentrated in. However, in this particular sector, this has happened. The aim of the SSG commandos along with the Border Action Team (BAT) or Pakistan Army to carry out attacks on Indian Army, right in the border areas where the Indian troops carry out patrolling. But the Indian troops have been absolutely alert in this area. It is a commendable thing and the troops need to be commended for their swift action. Having said that we must also understand that as far as Pakistan is concerned, having failed on all fronts to sort of mobilize the world opinion on article 370 and 35A. Pakistan is now trying to provoke India, that must be understood. it is possible, Pakistan will continue not only with this but also with other attacks.”

Indian Army Chief's warning

Army Chief General Bipin Singh Rawat had stated earlier that any misadventur by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished.

“The Indian Armed Forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he had said.

Advertisement

In another stern warning to the terror-sponsoring neighbour, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier stated that if Pakistanis infiltrate, they will have to take back bodies

Advertisement

Published August 28th, 2019 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a few seconds ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

4 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

12 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

15 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

16 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

17 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

18 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

19 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

20 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

21 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

26 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

26 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

27 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

29 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo