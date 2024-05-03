Jailed ex-TMC Minister Says Kunal Ghosh Should Have Been Expelled From Party Long Back | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Jailed former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said party leader Kunal Ghosh, who was removed as the state general secretary recently, should have been expelled from the party long back.

Ghosh was stripped off the post for allegedly making statements which did not align with the party.

“He has caused a lot of damage to the party. He should have been expelled long back. He should disclose details of the (Saradha) chit fund case,” Chatterjee told reporters in reply to a question outside a city court.

Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the school jobs scam.

Responding to his comment, Ghosh said, "I don't look for a character certificate from him." Ghosh, a former TMC spokesperson, alleged that Chatterjee was the mastermind of the school jobs scam.

Ghosh’s conflict between Ghosh and the TMC leadership is not new. After the Saradha Chit fund scam bubble burst in 2013, Ghosh, then CEO of the Saradha media group and a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested and subsequently suspended by the party.

Four years after getting bail, he was appointed TMC’s spokesperson in 2020, and in June 2021, he became the party’s state general secretary.

