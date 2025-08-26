Karnataka's Deputy CM Apologizes For Reciting RSS Anthem, Stated 'Tried Pulling BJP's Leg'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday apologised for reciting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) anthem in the Assembly. Shivakumar said that he was pulling the legs of BJP leaders and did not want to hurt the feelings of anyone across party lines.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "I just commented and tried to pull their (BJP) leg. Some of my friends are taking a political leap, trying to misuse it and cause confusion among the public. I do not want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I would like to seek an apology from all of them."

Amid speculations of him joining hands with the BJP and RSS, he reiterated that he will stay with the Congress party. "The Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I am a born congressman. I will die as a Congressman. I have a lot of followers and friends across the party line, in different political parties. I don't want to hurt anyone," the Dy CM said.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar had firmly denied rumours of joining hands with the BJP and RSS, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party. "My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am given the responsibility of leading the party in the state, and I firmly stand with the party," he said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

This came after he sang the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome" in the Karnataka Assembly, which has triggered discussion on his joining the BJP. The incident occurred during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, when BJP MLA R Ashoka pointed towards Shivakumar, emphasising that the state government should take responsibility for the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.