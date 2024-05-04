Advertisement

Karnataka: Holenarasipur Janata Dal-Secular MLA HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was arrested from his father's residence on Saturday in connection with the Karnataka sex scandal case. The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the sexual assault allegations against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna.

What are the charges against HD Revanna?

The charges against HD Revanna include sexual harassment and assault under Sections 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Hassan, Holenarasipura. Additionally, charges for another case involving allegations of kidnapping and forceful restraint at KR Nagar, Mysuru, under Sections 364A, 365, and 34 of IPC, have been filed against him.

Explicit video clips emerge soon after Phase 2 of LS polls

Prajwal Revanna, who serves as the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, found himself embroiled in controversy when explicit video clips purportedly involving him surfaced on social media shortly after he cast his vote in the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.

What are the accusations against Prajwal Revanna ?

Accusations against Prajwal Revanna range from sexual assault to misconduct, with one woman alleging abuse spanning from 2019 to 2022. The complainant also claimed that HD Revanna, Prajwal's father, was involved in the assaults, and there were threats to her life and her family's safety.

Furthermore, allegations of misbehaviour with the complainant's daughter over a video call and engaging in "vulgar conversations" were leveled against Prajwal Revanna.

Father-son duo deny all allegations

Both HD Revanna and Prajwal vehemently denied the allegations, labeling the videos as "doctored" and part of a malicious campaign to tarnish their reputation. Prajwal Revanna has been absconding since the obscene videos emerged, reportedly stationed in Germany. The Hassan candidate is likely to surrender to the police soon.

SIT formed by ruling Congress in Karnataka

As the sex scandal unfolded, the ruling Congress government in Karnataka set up an SIT to investigate the matter, led by senior IPS officers.