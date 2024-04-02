×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Kejriwal Has No Reason to Resign: AAP Remains Defiant in Face of ED Arrest

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Atishi said, "No reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. He enjoys an overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly."

Reported by: Digital Desk
delhi cm arvind kejriwal
दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has no reason to resign and the party stays strong together despite the Enforcement Directorate's actions.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Atishi said, "There are two constitutional and legal provisions related to this in our country. Representation of the People Act says that if you have a conviction for more than two years, then you cannot remain a public representative. Arvind Kejriwal has not been convicted...Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the overwhelming majority of the Delhi Assembly, so there is no reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then it will be a very simple and straightforward solution for the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the opposition governments..."

This comes as the national capital's Finance Minister made big charges on the Bharatiya Janata Party. She claimed that the saffron party approached her and threatened her with ED actions if she didn't join the BJP.  “I want to inform everyone that the BJP, through a very close person of mine, approached me to join the party. I was asked to join the party and save my political career, or else I will get arrested by the ED in the coming month.”

Another big charge made by Arishi during the media conference is the arrest of four top AAP leaders in the coming two months ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"In the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest 4 more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha..."

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

