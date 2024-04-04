Advertisement

New Delhi: In a wave of resignations and expulsions, the Congress party faces a growing exodus of members disenchanted with its stance on Sanatan Dharma. Here are the latest departures from the grand old party.

Arjun Modhwadia:

Advertisement

Arjun Modhwadia, in a scathing resignation letter, accused the Congress of losing touch with the people and slammed party leader Rahul Gandhi for boycotting the Mahotsav in Ayodhya. He criticized the party's decision to decline the invitation to the Pran Pratishta event at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, citing it as an insult to Lord Ram.

Pramod Krishnam:

Advertisement

The Congress expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam for repeated statements against the party. Acharya Pramod Kirshnam had criticised Congress for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

After being expelled from Congress for six years for ‘anti-party’ remarks and ‘indiscipline’, Acharya Pramod Krishnam took to microblogging site X and said, “राम और “राष्ट्र" पर “समझौता" नहीं किया जा सकता" (Cannot compromise on Ram and Nation). hinting at what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha speech.

Advertisement

Rohan Gupta:

Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta cited the party's silence on the insult of Sanatan Dharma as a reason for his resignation. He accused the party leadership of enforcing silence on the issue, leading to damage to the party's image and morale of its leaders.

Advertisement

“Due to the party’s extreme leftist mindset he ensured party’s silence on insult of Sanatan Dharma which hurt me personally and I was forcefully stopped from opposition insult of sanatan dharma on national TV. This has done serious damage to party image and to the morale of the party’s leaders. The leadership should not ignore such activities by this kind of leaders which leaves imprints of insult on the souls of honest workers and leaders and compels them to leave party,” he posted on X.

Gourav Vallabh:

Advertisement

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from all positions within the party, expressing discomfort with its trajectory. Vallabh stated his inability to support anti-Sanatan slogans and criticized the party for its stance on the country's wealth creators.

Vallabh wrote, “I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticise the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party.”

Advertisement

Anil Sharma:

Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting the Congress's rejection of the invitation to the Ayodhya event as a factor in his decision. Sharma emphasized his belief in the construction of the Lord Ram temple and questioned the party's silence on Sanatan issues raised by alliance leaders.

Advertisement

The growing list of departures underscores deep-seated discontent within the Congress party regarding its position on Sanatan Dharma, signaling a significant challenge for its leadership ahead of Lok sabha elections 2024.