Who is Mohammad Rizvi? Darbhanga Man Arrested for Abusing PM Modi, Mother at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Man arrested for making abusive remarks against PM Modi and his late mother. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Bihar Police on Friday arrested Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, the man who was accused of allegedly making abusive remarks against PM Modi and his late mother during the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga.

Accused Mohammad Rizvi, alias Raja, is a resident of Bhapura village under the Singhwara police station limits.

Police confirmed that he was taken into custody after a complaint was lodged at Simri Police Station on Thursday.

Rizvi was seen on stage using derogatory language against the Prime Minister during the rally, an event reportedly organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad. Video clips of the remarks quickly went viral on social media, triggering political outrage.

BJP Hits Back at Opposition

The remarks have drawn sharp political reactions. BJP leaders slammed the Congress and RJD, accusing them of lowering the standards of political discourse and insulting not only the Prime Minister but also the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who were present at the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too hit out at the opposition bloc, calling the incident an “insult to 140 crore Indians.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said,

“He (PM Modi) is the world’s most popular leader now. This undignified language from the INDIA bloc platform is an insult to 140 crore Indians. The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. No civilised society can accept such language. Congress and RJD leaders should apologise for this.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also criticised the INDIA bloc over the remarks, saying they reflected an ideology that was alien to Indian democracy and insulting to women.

“I condemn the words used against the late mother of PM Modi, from the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of the INDIA bloc. This is an insult to all the women of the country. The country will not tolerate this. Such low-level politics is only because they (Congress and RJD) have no issues to raise. I once again condemn this on behalf of the people of Goa,” Sawant said while speaking to ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined in the criticism, demanding an apology through a post on X.

“I strongly condemn the indecent language used for the late revered mother of PM Modi in the so-called Voter Adhikar Yatra. Neither Bihar nor the country will tolerate such statements. Congress and RJD should immediately apologise,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, demanding a halt to the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the poll-bound state.