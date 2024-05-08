Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during an election rally in Vemulawada, Telangana, questioning the abrupt cessation of criticism against industrial giants Ambani and Adani. Modi demanded an explanation from the Congress, alleging a possible 'deal' behind the sudden silence on the issue that was once fervently raised by their leaders.

"Have tempo loads of notes reached the Congress that it has stopped targeting Ambani-Adani?" Modi questioned, highlighting the apparent shift in rhetoric since the announcement of elections. He accused the Congress of receiving illicit gains, stating, "It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation."

The Prime Minister's remarks come amidst ongoing accusations from the Congress against his government, particularly regarding favoritism towards top industrialists like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Modi further asserted that the recent electoral phases have weakened the Congress and its allies, expressing confidence in the BJP's and NDA's victory in the upcoming phases with the support of the people.

In his address, Modi also criticized the Congress and Telangana's BRS party, accusing them of prioritizing 'family first' over national interests. He suggested that despite their public criticism of each other on corruption, they share common traits in prioritizing familial interests.

Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi hinted at discussions surrounding the "double R (RR)" tax in the state, insinuating possible controversies associated with the two leaders.