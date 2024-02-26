English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated September 17th, 2021 at 17:58 IST

PM Modi gave dignified life to those deprived of their rights for decades: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, and said he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

Press Trust Of India
In Modi, he said, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

The prime minister turned 71 on Friday.

"Modi ji not only gave the country the idea of thinking ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork, but also made it a reality," Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said Modi brought those who were deprived of their rights in the mainstream of development.  The prime minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.

Shah said Modi has presented a unique example of parallel coordination of security, welfare of poor, development and historical reforms.

The determination and dedication of the prime minister has created a new energy and confidence in the countrymen, due to which the country is moving towards self-reliance by setting new records, he said.

The home minister said every moment of the life of Modi is dedicated to the service of the poor, farmers and the underprivileged.

Shah also appealed to all BJP workers to participate in the service of the nation on Modi's birthday and also take the welfare schemes of the BJP government to the people.

"A very happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said. 

Published September 17th, 2021 at 17:58 IST

Narendra ModiAmit Shah

