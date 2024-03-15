Advertisement

Even as Navjot Singh Sidhu prepares to take charge as the state party president, he continues to face a split in the party. The Amarinder Singh camp continues to be unrelenting against the Amritsar east MLA. On Tuesday, speaking of Sidhu’s promotion in the party, the state cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra expressed that he will not be meeting Sidhu until and unless he resolves issues with Captain Amarinder Singh.

I will not meet him till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him: Mohindra

The Amarinder Singh camp leader told ANI that "the decision to appoint Sidhu had been taken by the high command and is welcomed. However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the Chief Minister and resolves his issues with him", Mohindra said.

He also said that Navjot Sidhu should respect Captain Amarinder Singh and drop his rebellious attitude, as Captain Singh is the Chief Minister of the state and is the leader of the Congress legislative party, even he (Brahm Mohindra) is duty-bound to follow him. He also added, besides being the CLP leader, the CM also heads the cabinet of which he is a part of and thus he has a responsibility to be on good terms with CM Amarinder Singh.

“We have a collective responsibility and hence I would refrain from meeting the newly appointed president till issues between him and CM are resolved", said Mohindra and established that he is in no mood to meet Sidhu personally until he bridges the rift between him and Punjab CM.

It is important to note that just after Sidhu’s appointment, 10 party MLAs in a letter had urged the Congress High Command to "not to let down" the Chief Minister "due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well-entrenched" in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Navjot Sidhu issued the first response on Twitter by posting his father's picture with Jawaharlal Nehru. Accepting his 'privilege' Sidhu wrote that his father was a 'Congress worker who left a royal household, joined the freedom struggle and was sentenced to death. In a series of tweets, the newly elected party Chief of Punjab expressed gratitude towards his elevation. Now Punjab Congress Chief Sidhu also wrote that he will work with 'every member of Congress family'.



Image: PTI