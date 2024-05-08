Racist Remarks Row: Mary Kom Slams Sam Pitroda, Says ‘Very Disappointed’ | Exclusive

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian boxing legend Mary Kom who recently stepped down as India's chef-de-mission for the upcoming Olympics 2024 in Paris hit out at Sam Pitroda over his controversial remark that Indians in the East resemble the Chinese while those in the South look like Africans.

Kom, a six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze medalist, expressed her disappointment and condemnation of Pitroda's remarks. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, she stated, “All of India has supported and backed me. All of India has blessed me so I get medals. I have also faced the same racism many years ago.”

Recalling her own experiences of being subjected to racial discrimination, Kom emphasized the need to eradicate such prejudiced mindsets. "Some people may not know where we are from and many are often confused. Our states are different, color of skin is different. Very disappointed with what Pitroda has said," she remarked.

Kom highlighted the importance of unity and denounced any attempts to divide people based on their appearances. "If you don’t know don’t speak, this is a bad habit to generalize people based on looks," she asserted. “We are also Indian, no one can remove me, I will die for my country.”

The boxing legend called for a change in mindset and urged politicians and businessmen to refrain from making such derogatory statements. "Very sorry to hear someone this senior said this. This is very cheap, reflects a cheap mindset. It’s a cheap mindset, don’t make this mistake again," she emphasized.

Pitroda’s resignation

Hours after the Congress party's main man and Rahul Gandhi 's uncle Sam Pitroda sparked nationwide outrage with his racist comments on Indians, the party – in a desperate move aimed at a covert coverup – announced late Wednesday evening that the controversial politician has resigned as the Chairperson of Indian Overseas Congress .

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform ‘X’, and wrote in a post: “Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision”.