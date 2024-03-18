×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On 'Shakti' Makes it Clear that Congress Fighting Against Hinduism, says BJP

The BJP on Monday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his "fight against a shakti" remarks and said it was very clear from the Congress leader’s comments that his party is fighting against Hinduism.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On 'Shakti' Makes it clear that the Congress fighting against Hinduism: BJP | Image:Facebook
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his "fight against a shakti" remarks and said it was very clear from the Congress leader’s comments that his party is fighting against Hinduism.

Gandhi’s remarks also showed his "hatred" for women power and all forms of its manifestation – Goddess "Parvati, Durga, Kali, Gauri, Tripura Sundari, Mahadevi," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged in a post on X.

"Rahul Gandhi makes it very clear at Shivaji Park in front of Uddhav Thackeray that Congress is fighting Hinduism in a way... Not surprising because Udhaynidhi said Sanatan must be eliminated; Priyank Kharge compared Sanatan to disease. Mallikarjun Kharge once said if Modi comes, Sanatan Raj will come," Poonawalla said.

BJP's dig at INDI alliance

The BJP leader took on the opposition, alleging that the "entire INDI alliance" has been attacking Hindus.

"Recently we heard (DMK leader) A Raja too," he added.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also slammed Gandhi for his remarks and alleged that the Congress leader's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has been a "flop".

"Rahul Gandhi's flop Bharat Jodo Nyay 'Yatra' becomes Bharat Jodo Nyay 'Manzil' just before the Mumbai event, in which Rahul Gandhi declares open war against 'Shakti'," Malviya charged.

"Let there be no doubt that (the) I.N.D.I Alliance is out to destroy Sanatan and Dharma, the essence of Bharatvarsh," he added.

Malviya said Hindus worship 'Maa Durga'.

"She (Goddess Durga) is Shakti. We don't fight Shakti. Since times immemorial, Asuras have tried fighting Shakti, only to be destroyed," he added.

A day after Gandhi, at a rally in Mumbai, said that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power)", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship it.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Modi over his remark that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', the Congress said that the elections will decide whether the country will be run by 'Asuri Shakti' (demonic power) or 'Daivik Shakti' (divine power).

Under attack for his "fight against a shakti" remark, Gandhi on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

He accused Prime Minister Modi of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

