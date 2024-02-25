English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

Rahul Gandhi undertakes foot yatra to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Rahul Gandhi undertakes foot yatra to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Jammu on Thursday for a two-day visit, paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple after undertaking a foot journey to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

Gandhi was given a rousing reception at the Jammu airport on his arrival earlier in the day and Congress members, including top leaders, welcomed him with beats of dolaks.

Advertisement

The Congress leader paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi temple in the evening, the party's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir told PTI from the shrine board's Bhawan.

He reached the shrine after undertaking a "13-km-long yatra" on foot through the Trikuta hills from Katra basecamp, he said.

Advertisement

Gandhi met with the head pujari (chief priest) and the aarti pujari at the Bhawan and was blessed by them, according to Mir.

During his trek to the shrine, the former Congress president was flanked by several leaders, including Mir.

Advertisement

"We had not scheduled any political engagements on the first day of his tour,” a Congress leader said.

Mir, who has laid out Gandhi's schedule for Friday, said, "Next day on 10 September, he shall interact with the party delegates at JK Resorts at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu from 11am to 12.3O pm.” After a luncheon interaction with senior party leaders, he shall return to New Delhi by a 3.30 pm flight, Mir said.

Advertisement

This will be Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir within a month. He was in Srinagar on August 9 and 10, when he inaugurated the party's new office in Srinagar city.

Large crowds assembled at different locations besides reaching at Katra to welcome Gandhi. PTI AB ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:48 IST

Rahul Gandhi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo