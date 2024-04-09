Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:15 IST
Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP
Raj Thackeray announced his "unconditional support" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP | Image:PTI
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced his "unconditional support" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray's declaration comes amidst swirling speculations that he might join the Mahayuti – an alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction in Maharashtra.
