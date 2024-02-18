English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 16:17 IST

Shikshak Parv: PM launches initiatives in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India of the future.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India of the future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of the 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors or CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of the ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ is “Quality and Sustainable Schools:Learnings from Schools in India”.

On the occasion, Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters.

He said he has asked players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, and that they have accepted his request.

People participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise.

The National Education Policy also saw participation of various stakeholders, he said. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

14 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

14 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

14 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo