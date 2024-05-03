Advertisement

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has vehemently refuted allegations of molestation leveled against him, asserting that he is unfazed by “political rhetoric” and trusts that “truth will prevail.” In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bose issued a stern warning to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to cease personal attacks against him, lest he take action in his own capacity.

“Stop these personal attacks on me or I will stop these in my own way,” West Bengal Governor dares .

This comes after the TMC supremo dubbed the incident as "deeply distressing", and claimed that the same governor who showed great urgency in reaching Sandeshkhali now stands accused of molesting a female staff at Raj Bhavan".

#RepublicExclusive | "Stop these personal attacks on me or I will stop these in my own way": West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose warns West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee



"My relationship with Mamata Banerjee was once built on mutual respect, but I hereby revoke it. She no longer deserves my respect," stated Bose firmly.

Addressing the allegations made against him, CV Ananda Bose clarified, “No, I never molested the complainant. My interaction with her pertained to administrative matters, particularly regarding the handling of petitions received in the peace room and the confidentiality of sensitive information. She was influenced by a political party (TMC) and manipulated into making false accusations against me.”

Bose further elaborated, “The leakage of a confidential list of goons, which I forwarded to the Election Commission, can be traced back to the complainant. When confronted, she offered no explanation. It is evident that she engaged in deceitful activities, and I cautioned her about the consequences.”

Following the allegations, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata took measures to restrict access, banning the entry of police and TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Additionally, the Governor has consulted with the attorney general regarding the situation.

What are the allegations against West Bengal Governor?

A temporary worker at the Raj Bhavan reportedly filed a complaint at a local police station, accusing Governor C V Ananda Bose of "molesting" her.

Meanwhile, the police remained tightlipped over their action in the matter. "All necessary steps are being taken following the complaint by the woman," a senior police official said.

In a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan, Bose said, "I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence." Claiming that character assassination is the last resort of a "failing malevolence", Bose said, "A more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhavan".

Bose mocked the allegations, saying one day he would also be blamed for the Great Bengal Famine of 1943 as well as the '1946 Calcutta Killings'. "That is the nature of the political forces working in the state," he said.

The governor said he was briefed about what he can expect in Bengal from certain political parties.

"I have braved many storms. I tell the political party that is plotting against me, this is no storm. This is only a storm in a teacup. Do not be surprised if you realise I am the storm. Bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me. I am willing. I am prepared. I shall continue my fight for the dignity and respect of my brothers and sisters of Bengal," he stated.