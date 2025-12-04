TMC Suspends MLA Humayun Kabir After Row Over Babri Masjid-Style Mosque Remarks

Kolkata: Days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir stoked controversy over his remarks on laying the foundation stone of Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has now suspended him.

The decision to suspend Kabir from the party was announced by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday. "Humayun Kabir is suspended from the party. With the approval of our chairman Mamata Banerjee and with the consent of our general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party has suspended Humayun Kabir," Hakim was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kabir had claimed that the foundation stone of Babri Masjid would mark 33 years since the demolition of the then-disputed monument in Ayodhya. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," the MLA from Debra constituency had said.

Following his controversial comment, TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh distanced himself and the party from Kabir's statement, saying that his party colleague has “gone beyond the limits.”

"He (Humayun Kabir) is not in contact with the party. His speeches have nothing to do with the party. They are his own statements, but the party doesn't agree with them. He has gone beyond the limits," Ghosh told ANI on Tuesday.

In reaction to Kabir's statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had alleged that the TMC is laying the foundation stone of "Bangladesh" in West Bengal and that the Mamata Banerjee government survives on the "support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas".

"The TMC will not lay the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid, but the foundation stone of Bangladesh. Hindus of Bengal should not forget that Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government run on the support of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The way they are playing politics on the dead bodies of Hindus will not last long," Singh had said.