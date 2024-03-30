Advertisement

New Delhi: All eyes are stuck on Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in excise policy case, as speculations are rife that she might formally enter into politics during the mega rally organised by INDI bloc at Ramleela Maidan on March 31.

Sunita, after Delhi CM's arrest by ED, has been seen holding Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) fort in Delhi. She held her third digital media briefing on Friday to launch "Kejriwal ko aashirwaad" campaign.

Notably, the video, live-streamed by the AAP, showed Sunita sitting on the same chair from which her husband used to address the media. The chair and the background, which has portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar along with the Tricolour, attracted more eyeballs than her address.

Following the video, speclations were fueled that Sunita might enter politics, in Rabri Devi's reference. She assumed the role of Bihar Chief Minister in 1997 after her husband Lalu Yadav was jailed in a corruption case.

Additionally, the Ramleela Maidan's rally, going to attended by INDI bloc leaders, will be the first public rally being led by Sunita Kejriwal. Given the circumstances, several AAP workers voiced their demand seeking Sunita's entry into politics.

INDI Bloc's ‘Maha Rally’ At Ramleela Maidan

INDI bloc on Sunday announced that they will hold a mega rally on March 31 at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi Minister Atishi said, “INDIA alliance is organising a ‘Maha Rally’ in the Ramlila Maidan on 31 March. This is not being organised to save Arvind Kejriwal but to save the democracy. The opposition is facing one-sided attacks.”

Meanwhile, opposition leaders mentioned that beside Kejriwal's ‘illegal arrest,' they will raise several other issues faced by the opposition parties in the country, including ED action on Hemant Soren and probe agency's frequent raids on TMC leaders in West Bengal.

Who is Sunita Kejriwal?

A former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sunita Kejriwal remained behind the curtains for years even as her husband, also a former IRS officer, quickly rose through political ranks.

A 1993-batch IRS officer, Sunita Kejriwal took voluntary retirement in 2016 as she assumed office in the Income Tax department for over two decades.

In her rare public appearances, Sunita Kejriwal was seen mostly with her husband on campaign trails or reacting to the AAP's election wins.