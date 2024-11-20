sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Who Will Win? Standby For Predictions
LIVE-BLOG

Published 17:37 IST, November 20th 2024

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Polls 2024 LIVE: Who Will Win? Standby For Predictions

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Polls LIVE: The stage is set for the much-awaited exit polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as voting concludes today at 6 PM. These exit polls, based on surveys conducted as voters leave polling booths, will provide early insights into the likely results in both states. Stay tuned to Republic World for minute-by-minute updates.

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share