Published 21:58 IST, November 12th 2024

Poll Officials Inspect Nitin Gadkari's Helicopter Amidst Row Over Uddhav Thackeray’s Bag Checking

The poll officials, on Tuesday, checked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter in Maharashtra's Latur amidst ongoing assembly election in the state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter was inspected by poll officials in Latur | Image: PTI
21:58 IST, November 12th 2024