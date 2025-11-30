Polling Begins for Bypolls in 12 MCD Wards in Delhi

New Delhi: Voting for the bypolls in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards commenced on Sunday morning, with electors showing enthusiasm and casting their votes across the national capital.

The polling is underway in Mundka (General), Shalimar Bagh-B (Women), Ashok Vihar (Women), Chandani Chowk (General), Chandani Mahal (General), Dwarka-B (Women), Dichaon Kalan (Women), Naraina (General), Sangam Vihar-A (General), Dakshin Puri (Scheduled Caste), Greater Kailash (Women), and Vinod Nagar (General) wards.

A voter who cast her vote at a booth in Shalimar Bagh appealed to others to vote and take society forward. She said, “Those we vote for should take society forward. I would also appeal to the people to do whatever is in the best interest of society." Another voter added, “I have cast my vote, and I have done so because it is my duty to put my country, society, and family in the safest hands. Therefore, by voting, I can choose the best people.”

The MCD bypolls are witnessing a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This is the first electoral test for the ruling BJP, which gained a mandate in the Assembly election, while AAP is looking to strengthen itself in the MCD after the loss in the Legislative Assembly.

Eight of the BJP's candidates are women. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral is contesting from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh-B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka-B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan. Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar-A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

Congress' Mukesh is contesting from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh-B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar-A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

