'Pollution a Top Priority for Govt': Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur on Union Budget

New Delhi: Anuradha Thakur, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, on Sunday said that pollution remains a key focus for the Union government, with significant budgetary provisions allocated to tackle air and water contamination.

"Pollution is a priority for the government. We are working with many state governments on projects related to air and water pollution. There is a significant budgetary outlay on sewage control as well as drainage," Thakur said.

She added, "A large portion of the finance commission grants to the local bodies, urban and rural, is tied to water and sanitation, particularly, I would say, sanitation. So pollution of all kinds remains our top priority, and there are different ways in which we are trying to tackle it."

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, demanded a parliamentary debate on air pollution and urged the government to allocate sufficient funds in the Union Budget 2026-27 to address the issue.

Advertisement

In a self-made video, Gandhi said, "It is about time the government allows a discussion in Parliament and the Prime Minister should declare pollution a national health emergency. We need to come together and develop a serious plan. We need to make sure there is enough money in the budget to tackle this problem."

Sharing the video on Facebook, he wrote, "Over the last few days, I've read thousands of messages from Indians about what pollution is doing to their lives. What stood out was fear - fear for children, for parents, for tomorrow - felt by families in cities across India.

Advertisement

Pollution is no longer just an environmental issue; it is a national health emergency. Parliament must discuss it. The government must act. And this Budget must put real resources behind real solutions. Indians are not asking for reports or rhetoric. They are asking for clean air."

The remarks come as the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 318 on Sunday morning, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).