Pollution Crackdown: CAQM Shuts Down 16 Industrial Units In NCR For Flouting Norms

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday issued closure directions to 16 industrial units located across the National Capital Region (NCR) after detailed inspections revealed gross and persistent violations, according to an official release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

These inspections were carried out as part of the Commission's continuous and intensified enforcement drive to curb air pollution and ensure strict compliance with statutory directions. Of the 16 industrial units, one is located in Uttar Pradesh (NCR), one in Rajasthan (NCR), and the remaining 14 units are in the Sonipat district of Haryana.

The inspections revealed a range of serious environmental violations, including establishment and operation without obtaining mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) as mandated under extant statutes; non-installation or non-functioning of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs); use of unapproved fuels; operation of units during restricted periods under GRAP; non-compliance of diesel generator (DG) sets with prescribed norms and visible smoke and emissions from industrial processes, the release stated.

In several cases, units were found operating in blatant disregard of extant statutes, statutory directions and environmental norms. CAQM has taken a serious view of these lapses and has directed the immediate closure of the defaulting units until requisite compliance with extant statutes and statutory directions is attained.

The release further mentioned that the Commission reiterates that non-compliance will not be tolerated and that strict enforcement actions, including closure and other penal actions as per law, shall continue against defaulting industrial units. All industries operating in the NCR are once again urged to strictly adhere to prescribed environmental norms, ensure proper installation and operation of APCDs and ensure compliance at all times.

