Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Poonch: 9 Injured as Matador Falls Into Deep Gorge
Nine people were injured in J&K' Poonch district when the Matador they were riding in fell into a deep gorge.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A Matador fell into a gorge in J&K's Poonch, injuring 9. | Image:Republic
Poonch: Nine people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when the Matador vehicle they were travelling in skidded and rolled into a deep gorge. The accident took place in the Mengnad area of Poonch. All of the injured have now been transferred to the government hospital in Poonch for treatment.
This is a developing story.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
