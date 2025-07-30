Poonch Encounter: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed in J&K's Poonch During Infiltration Bid, Operation Underway

2 LeT Terrorists Killed in Poonch During Infiltration Bid, Operation Underway | Image: X

Poonch: Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation began after troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, soldiers spotted two individuals trying to cross the fence into Indian territory. Upon being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, which led to a swift response from the troops.

"Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in the general area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress," the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X.

Army officials confirmed that both terrorists were neutralized during the gunfight.

They said the infiltrators were attempting to enter the Indian side from across the border when they were intercepted.

During the exchange of fire, both fell to the ground after being hit.

Security forces have launched a thorough search operation in the area to rule out the presence of any additional threats.