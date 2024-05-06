Security forces have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that helps in the arrest of the suspected terrorists. | Image:Republic Digital

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir unveiled sketches of two terrorists who are held accountable for the assault on Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles in J&K's Poonch district on May 4. Security forces have also offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that helps in the arrest of the suspected terrorists.

IAF corporal Vikky Pahade was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Following the attack, armed forces have been carrying out a major search operation in the Shahsitar area. They have pressed armed bulletproof vehicles and dog squads to track down the terrorists.

Security forces have also set up nakas and checking is going on in the area. Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.

Earlier on Sunday, several senior officers visited the site. "Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF & DIG RP Range today visited the area & monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu.

After the ambush, in the Poonch sector, the injured personnel were rushed to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. However, one of the injured airmen succumbed to his injuries. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated a cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators. The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy was secured and an investigation was underway.