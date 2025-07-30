'Poornmasi Tab Samajh Aayegi…': JP Nadda Links UPA-Era Darkness To Modi Govt’s Achievements

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Minister JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on the previous UPA government in the Rajya Sabha while speaking in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

He contrasted what he termed as the "insensitive and inactive" governance from 2004 to 2014 with the "proactive and responsive" approach of the Modi-led government since 2014.

Leadership Commands the Army

Nadda emphasised the critical role of political leadership in national security:

“Political leadership is very important, as it is the leadership that gives instructions to the Army. There is a clear difference between a responsive, sensitive, and proactive government and a government that merely reacts as per the needs of the hour," he said.

“Another type of government is inactive, with a lukewarm attitude, non-reactive, and non-responsive.”

"Yeh, main isliye aapko ye yaad dilana chahara hu, kyunki aapko poornmasi tab samajh mein aayegi, jab aap amavasya ke dino ko jaanenge (I’m reminding you of these events because you can only appreciate the significance of the full moon when you’ve understood the darkness of the new moon),” he added.

Terror Attacks Between 2005-2008 No Action

Nadda recalled a series of terror attacks under the UPA era and criticised the lack of strong action:

Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts (2005), “These blasts happened in Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, and Govindpuri before Diwali. 67 were killed, 200 injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba carried it out. No action was taken.”

Varanasi Bomb Blast (2006)

“At Sankat Mochan Temple and the railway station, 28 were killed and 100 injured by Harkat-ul-Jihad. No action was taken.”

Mumbai Train Blasts (2006)

“209 killed, 700 injured by Indian Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Instead of tough steps, trade, tourism, and talks with Pakistan continued.”

Nadda noted how anti-terror mechanisms formed, then remained ineffective: “A joint anti-terror mechanism was formed, but the first meeting happened two months later, and the second after seven months. No pressure was applied on Pakistan.”

Appeasement Continued Even After Blasts

Highlighting the UPA’s engagement with Pakistan even amid terror attacks, Nadda said, “In 2006, the Thar Express resumed. India signed a revised shipping protocol. After the Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya blasts in 2007, flights with Pakistan were increased from 12 to 28. Goods carriers were allowed across the Wagah-Attari border. They kept appeasing while terror continued.”

He further added, “After the 2008 Jaipur blasts by the Indian Mujahideen, India agreed to confidence-building measures with Pakistan. They were shooting bullets at us, and we were serving them biryani.”

We Lived in Darkness Before 2014

Nadda criticised former Congress leaders’ statements, “A former Defence Minister said, ‘An undeveloped border is safer than a developed border.’ A former Home Minister said, ‘Mujhe Kashmir jaane mein darr lagta hai.’ We lived in darkness.”

Surgical Strikes Showed a New India

Citing the Uri surgical strikes, Nadda praised the Modi government’s decisive approach: “It was the first time after 1947 that the PM publicly said perpetrators would not be spared, and within 3 days, surgical strikes destroyed terror launch pads. This is a changing India, driven by political will.”

From Terror to Confidence Today

Nadda highlighted how terror attacks largely stopped outside Jammu & Kashmir after 2014. “We had the same police, the same army, but there was no political will earlier. Today, our proactive leadership has changed that. This is why I say, to appreciate the full moon, one must remember the darkness of the new moon.”