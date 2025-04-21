PM Modi Mourns Pope Francis Death, Says He Diligently Served Poor, Downtrodden

New Delhi: Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 88.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow and shared condolences on the death of the religious leader for 1.4 billion catholics around the world saying he is deeply pained by the passing of the his holiness.

Pope Francis worked for downtrodden, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt note on X, formerly Twitter, on the death of Pope Francis saying, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

The Prime Minister fondly recall his meetings with him saying he was greatly inspired by his (Pope Francis) commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.

Pope Francis was the first latin American pontiff and is said to have charmed the world or impressed the world with his charm, humble style and urge to help the poor and downtrodden.

The Catholic church head was not running well for the past couple of months and treated for almost a month in hospital. According to reports, Pope Francis was going through a multi-organ failure. At one of point of time, he was in a critical situation but the 88-year-old religious fighter came out of the worst, displaying a super spirit to fight challenges.