'Porn CDs, Sex Toys and...': Cops Revisit Delhi Institute With Chaitanyananda In Fresh Raids

Police conducted a fresh search of premises occupied by self-proclaimed spiritual leader Chaitanyananda on Wednesday. The raid, carried out by the investigative team at the private institute in Delhi linked to the accused, revealed a cache of controversial items.

Among the recovered items were sex toys and five CDs allegedly containing pornographic material. Investigators also found three forged photographs purportedly showing the accused with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and a UK leader.

Officials visited Bageshwar, Almora, and other locations where Chaitanyananda Saraswati is believed to have stayed while absconding, in an effort to trace his movements and activities.

Investigators say the accused digitally manipulated images to falsely portray himself alongside global leaders, allegedly to bolster his public persona and mislead followers.

The case continues to unfold, with multiple raids and forensic analysis expected in the coming days.