Pune: In a big development, the driver of Pune builder Vishal Agarwal has come out and revealed that he was forcibly taken to the Agarwals' residence and was hidden there. According to his statement given to the police, the driver said that the grandfather and father had forced him to confess to the police that the rich brat was innocent and he was in fact in the driver's seat when the accident took place. On May 20, the driver was picked up in a BMW car by the Pune builder and his father from the Yerawada Jail and was subsequently taken to their residence.

"SK Agarwal and his son forcibly kept me hidden at their bungalow. If you open your mouth, you will remember the consequences." Following the driver's statement, charges of "wrongfully confining a person" and kidnapping were slapped against the father-son duo. They were charged under similar provisions of the IPC, including Section 342, 365 and 368.



On Friday, the Pune police chief said that repeated attempts were made to establish that the Porsche car, that killed two, was driven by the family's driver and not the 17-year-old boy. After the police commissioner told Republic that the police were diligent in their probe, two officials were suspended as several lapses surfaced.



Saying that there was enough evidence from CCTV cameras that the boy was driving the car, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar told reporters, “We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub.....He was fully in his senses, he had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where IPC section 304 is applicable, can happen." Section 304 deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



“During our investigation, it has clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left with the car,” the commissioner further said.

After the accident, the driver initially claimed he was driving the car, the commissioner said, adding, "Why and under whose pressure he said that will be disclosed at an appropriate time."