Pune: As the investigation into the Pune Porsche Case continues, things took an ugly turn at the Pune City Police (CP) office when an individual accompanying the grandfather of the 17-year-old accused, who allegedly crashed his Porsche car into a motorbike killing two techies, resorted to heckling members of the media personnel at the scene.

The confrontation occurred as some reporters tried to ask him questions, following which the man accompanying him heckled and obstructed them. It led to a heated exchange before the police intervened and brought the situation under control. Video footage capturing the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, adding fuel to the already intense scrutiny surrounding the case.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Pune car accident case: A person accompanying the grandfather of juvenile accused, heckled media persons when the latter was being taken by police for questioning at the CP office in Pune. Police intervened later.



pic.twitter.com/0uvqRkW0yw — ANI (@ANI)

‘Mafia’ Grandpa Interrogated

Earlier in the day, Pune Police questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old. Besides, the accused teenager's friend and a driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday's fatal accident in the Kalyani Nagar area were also questioned by the police.

The teenager was remanded to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.

His grandfather was summoned by the police on Thursday in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father and staff members and the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in Mundhwa area, a crime branch official said.

The senior citizen was confronted with his son, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal who has already been arrested, for the corroboration of certain facts, the official said.

Pune Porshce Case

In the early hours of Sunday, a Porsche, purportedly driven by the 17-year-old, collided with two motorbike-borne software engineers, resulting in their tragic deaths. The police allege that the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Subsequently, he was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which granted him bail under the condition that he write a 300-word essay.

However, in response to widespread public outcry, the JJB reversed its decision on Wednesday, ordering the teenager to be remanded to the observation home.





