Pune Porsche Crash: Amid the ongoing probe in the Pune Porsche Crash, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday confirmed that an effort was made to frame the driver of the 17-year-old rich brat who ran over two techies on May 19. Dismissing reports that the driver was behind the wheels, Kumar claimed that they have video footage to prove that the rich brat was driving the Porsche. "It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car. We are investigating this part also under whose pressure the driver made that statement we are investigating it", Kumar added.

Kumar also confirmed that the rich brat was intoxicated when the mishap occurred. "We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report we have other evidence also. He (the minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 cab happen," the Pune Commissioner said.

On being asked about giving preferential treatment to the ‘killer’ brat, the Pune top cop stated that an ACP rank officer is investigating the allegations. For the unversed, a former lawmaker alleged that the rich brat was given preferential treatment while in police custody. Claiming that the system benefits the privileged and rich, Prakash Ambedkar, a two-time former Lok Sabha MP stated that the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza while in custody at Yerawada police station.

“Over the allegations of any preferential treatment given to Minor an ACP rank officer is investigating the allegations...The victim will get justice & the accused will be punished. We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side should be kept strongly in the case in court. Police are on the stringent way to handle this case”, Kumar told reporters.

Porsche Crash

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rich brat fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay. Following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father in connection with the case.