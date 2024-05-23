Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide outrage following the Pune Porsche crash, a similar incident took place in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, wherein a 15-year-old boy crushed four people to death with his car. The mishap occurred Tuesday night when a group of women were crossing GT Road near Maharajpur police station. The women were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Sarita (40), Poonam Pandey (40), Jyoti Tiwari alias Rupa (30) and Divya alias Chanchal.

If reports are to be believed, the 15-year-old boy's reckless driving had claimed the lives of 2 people last October. Following the latest incident, the teenager was sent to a juvenile home, and legal proceedings against him in the six-month-old case resumed.

Advertisement

Speaking to a leading daily, Kanpur City Commissioner Akhil Kumar came down heavily on the teenager's family for allowing him back behind the wheel despite his involvement in a fatal accident last year. Kumar stressed that the city police were taking decisive measures to tackle the issue of underage driving and urged the public to act responsibly.

Police reported that the youngster was driving a car on Tuesday and collided with four people, resulting in injuries to them. While the injured received first-aid treatment, the 15-year-old was charged under IPC sections 279 and 338 for reckless driving.

Advertisement

The boy's father, a prominent doctor in the city, has been charged in both mishaps.

Pune Porsche Crash

Wednesday's developments occur amidst national outrage sparked by an incident where a wealthy young individual allegedly caused the deaths of two tech professionals while driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol. The father, a prominent builder, has been arrested and is being held in police custody until May 24, following a directive from a sessions court. Moreover, the Pune crime branch has interrogated the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the case.