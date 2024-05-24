Advertisement

Pune: In a significant development in the Pune hit-and-run that resulted in the deaths of two techies on Sunday, the police will investigate the glaring lapses in the case, including the ‘preferential treatment’ given by the cops to the minor accused who is the son of a prominent city-based builder.

According to sources, a senior cop will question officers and staff deployed at the police station in Yerwada where the complaint was first registered.

Advertisement

Several lapses in the case came to fore including underplaying the horrific nature of the incident in the first write-ups, delaying a medical examination that should have been done immediately to establish the boy's blood alcohol level and collecting two blood samples within a gap for four hours.

So far, many cover ups have come to the fore with the driver confessing that he was driving the car on accident night and that handed over the car keys to the minor for driving after receiving instructions from the accused's father. On Thursday, the lawyer representing the accused peddled a ‘depression’ theory. He said the minor consumed alcohol before driving as he was suffering from depression.

Advertisement

Pizza, Burger Served to Accused: Ex-MP

As the investigation is still underway in the case a former lawmaker alleged that the rich brat was given preferential treatment while in police custody. A two-time former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar claimed that “ the system benefits the privileged and rich”, stating that the minor accused was allegedly served burger and pizza while in custody at Yerawada police station.

Advertisement

He said the rich brat was handled cautiously.

Officers at Yerawada police station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini — the two IT professionals who were fatally knocked down by the drunk minor — while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza.



This is how the system benefits the… — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar)

In a post on X, Ambedkar wrote, "Officers at Yerawada police station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini — the two IT professionals who were fatally knocked down by the drunk minor — while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza.”

He raised several questions circling the whole incident. Raising his concerns, he asked why his blood test was delayed, how the speeding car evaded the traffic police and how the accused got bail initially.

Advertisement

The minor was granted bail initially with certain terms including writing a 300-word essay on road accidents which followed a nationwide outrage, prompting the Juvenile Board to review its decision. Later on Wednesday, the accused was remanded to a remand home till June 5.

Drunk driving charge was also added in the FIR as the accused was allegedly driving after consuming alcohol.

Advertisement

A drunk driving charge that, for a first-time offence, limits punishment to six months jail and a fine of Rs 10,000. A charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be slapped should the Juvenile Board allow him to be tried as an adult.

Police Recover Accused's Father's Mobile Phone

Meanwhile, police have also recovered the mobile phone of the accused’s father, who was arrested the days after the incident from Sambhaji Nagar area after an police foiled his escape plan.

The father faces a charge of willful neglect of his son under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

