Portfolio Allocation To New Ministers In Two Days, Says CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allocation of portfolios will be clarified in two days, as the long-awaited cabinet expansion of Maharashtra's new government took place on Sunday in Nagpur. A total of 39 ministers from the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena, took the oath at a grand ceremony.

The cabinet expansion took place over two weeks after Chief Minister Fadnavis and his two deputies were sworn in on December 5.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

“39 leaders have taken oath today, 6 of them are state ministers. In two days, it will be cleared who will be given which portfolio. Discussion on the speech of the governor in this session. 20 bills will come in this session. The opposition gave a letter. A paragraph on evm has been added to the letter of the last session. The letter has been answered earlier as well, it will be answered as many times as questions are asked. I want to tell them that EVM means every vote for Maharashtra.” CM Devendra Fadnavis said on the allocation of portfolios.

On the recent violence in Parbhani, CM Fadnavis said that “Regarding the violence in maharashtra's parbhani city, I have to make a request that it is not right to react in this way. This government will never do anything against the constitution. Action has been taken against some people. Three accused have been found”

"We are going to have a performance audit of all the ministers and in the audit, if it is noticed that the minister is not doing the right work, then that minister will be reconsidered." CM Fadnavis said in a statement.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, “The opposition has boycotted it, this has been happening for many years. The mahayuti government came on the 23rd and the cabinet was sworn in today. The final form was taken today and the work will be started in the coming days...We will never ignore them (opposition) because their number is less”

After the oath ceremony Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, “For the last few days we were seeing who is getting how many departments. This convention is being held in nagpur, I congratulate devendra ji.The match is new, the opposition is the same. We have worked as a team. Devendra ji and ajit dada are with me. I said earlier also that I will bring 200 mlas, ajit pawar coming is a bonus. We have responsibility towards the public. Decisions will be taken in a dynamic manner.”

“A letter has been given regarding EVM. Everyone has seen the work we did. 86 cabinet meetings were held and 850 decisions were taken. Even after this, we will work as a team. After winning in Karnataka, Jharkhand and these places, they say that EVM is good and if they lose, they blame the election commission. We will nurture everything that has been given to us”, Shinde added.

Shinde said, “The situation is such that the opposition did not even get a leader of lop. The public has shown that they are standing behind the people who work. We had invited them (opposition) and I thought they would come (to the oath taking ceremony). The public has boycotted these people. They took us lightly for 2.5 years”