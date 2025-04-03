Portion of Charminar’s Minaret Falls During Heavy Rains in Hyderabad

New Delhi: A small portion of the northeast minaret of Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar chipped off during heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Thursday afternoon. Visuals of the damage showed that a part of the historic monument had fallen while it was pouring.

No Casualties Reported

Confirming the incident, the Charminar Police Station Inspector stated, "A small piece of the minaret of Hyderabad's Charminar structure fell off after heavy rains hit the city. Fortunately, no casualties were reported."

According to the police, the falling debris did not pose a danger to pedestrians or visitors. However, a video of the damage has been circulating on social media, showing the chipped-off section of the minaret.

Charminar’s Structural Issues Over the Years

The Charminar, which is under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has required continuous maintenance due to pollution and weathering affecting its limestone mortar. This is not the first time that parts of the monument have fallen due to natural wear and tear.

In 2019, a much larger chunk of the structure suffered damage when a significant portion of lime-plaster from the southwest minaret broke and fell. The fallen section, which included floral designs, measured approximately 2.5 meters by 0.8 meters.

Historical Significance and Restoration Efforts

Built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fourth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, the Charminar was constructed as the foundation of Hyderabad when its founder decided to shift the capital from the Golconda fort.

The last major restoration effort was carried out in 1924 under the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.