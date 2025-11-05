'Post-Poll Mahayuti Alliance Certain in Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Local Elections

Kolhapur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured that the Mahayuti alliance will materialise for the local body elections in the state.

He stated that even if an alliance is not formed before the elections, a post-poll unity will take place.

Speaking to ANI in Kolhapur, the Chief Minister said, "All three Mahayuti parties will decide on alliances at their own level. Where an alliance does not work out, we will go for a respectful post-poll arrangement."

"I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will give a clear mandate to the Mahayuti in this election," Chief Minister Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra Local Elections

Fadnavis' remarks comes a day after the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced that the Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections is scheduled to be held on December 2.

"The elections will be held in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents in the state," State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

Candidates can start filing nominations from November 10.

The results will be declared on December 3.

Mahayuti Alliance

The three major parties in the Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India is also a part of the Mahayuti.

MVA Alliance

The Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has parties like the Indian National Congress (INC), Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The opposition parties have also not finalised the seat sharing agreement.