Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Chennai: Parts of city will face five-hour power cut on Thursday, February 6, due to maintenance work undertaken by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

Power supply will be disrupted in 45 locations across Chennai, including areas like Thiruverkadu, Chendurpuram, Porur, and Redhills.

Key Affected Areas Include:

Thiruverkadu: Kumaran Nagar MG Road, Thiruvaleeswarar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Pallavan Nagar, Perumalagaram Road, M.G.R Nagar, Thirumalai Balaji Nagar.

Chendurpuram: Mount Poonamallee Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, JJ Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sai Nagar, Sornapuri Nagar.

Porur: Gerugambakkam, Kolapakkam, Sapapathi Nagar, Sripuram, Vigneshwara Nagar, Madhanandapuram, Himachal Nagar, Santhosh Nagar.

Redhills: Jothi Nagar, Mahameru Nagar, Vadivel Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kalapga Nagar.