Power Cuts In Bengaluru On December 14 And 15: Check Timings and Affected Areas

Bengaluru: The BESCOM has announced scheduled power outages in multiple areas of Bengaluru on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, due to emergency maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

BESCOM said,'Due to emergency maintenance work being carried out by KPTCL, there will be a disruption in power supply at the 66/11 KV Remco Station on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.'

Areas Affected on Saturday December 14

Mysore Road 7th Crossroads

Shyamanna Garden

Manjunatha Nagar

Pipeline

Santosh Tent

Anantha Ramaiah Compound

New and Old Guddada Halli

Kuvempunagar

6th and 4th Mysore Road Crossroads and Surrounding areas

Areas Affected on December 15

Power disruptions will occur in the following localities on Saturday and Sunday at the 66/11KV 'C' Station from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM:

Benson Town Shivajinagar Vasanth Nagar S.G. Road Tasker Town P.G. Halli Chandraiah Layout Queen's Road and Surrounding areas