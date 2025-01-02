Power Deals With SECI Can''t Be Scrapped Without Solid Proof: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state government cannot scrap power purchase agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) without obtaining solid proof of bribery allegations.

The Chief Minister’s comments assume significance in the backdrop of Adani being indicted by the US Department of Justice over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable solar power contracts, including from Andhra Pradesh.

This allegation was refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

The previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh is embroiled in this alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group, which reportedly amounted to Rs 1,750 crore.

“We are getting proper documentation and once we get that then we will take action (if there was any corruption involved). If we cancel the MoUs right away then it may lead to legal issues and unnecessary complications,” Naidu told reporters, during an informal interaction with reporters on Wednesday at TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

The CM’s comments came after Andhra Pradesh Power Distribution Companies’ decision earlier last month to procure over 4,000 million units of power from SECI, out of the total agreed 17,000 MU from the next fiscal.

The Chief Minister stressed that he can proceed with action on anybody only after thoroughly establishing the documentary proofs in reaction to questions from reporters as to why he is not acting against certain individuals.

"I never indulge in political vendettas. However, I will not spare wrongdoers. Regardless of how great they are, the culprits should be brought to justice" he said.

The CM noted that he would take action only after procuring the required documentary evidence.

Moreover, Naidu asserted that SECI’s agreement to buy power from the Adani Group was an ‘advantage’ to Andhra Pradesh and action against bribery allegations will be only after thoroughly establishing the evidence.

Refuting the bribery allegations, the YSR Congress Party has said the agreement was between the state government, Discoms and SECI which is a central government organisation and there is no third-party involvement.