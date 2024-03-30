×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Consecutive Day

Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day on late Friday evening following a snag,

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Power Failure
On the second day in a row, parts of south Mumbai plunge into darkness due to power failure. | Image:ANI | Representational Image
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day on late Friday evening following a snag, electricity officials said. The snag was caused at a 33 kilovolt (kv) feeder of city power discom Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking near Crawford Market, they said.

Localities around the Mahapalika Marg, GT Hospital, Crawford Market and Marine Lines witnessed power failure at around 6.45 pm.

"The same location/area as yesterday (Thursday) experienced supply disruptions as a result of BEST's 33kv cable fault. The restoration work is being carried out by the BEST South team," a statement from Tata Power said.

A senior BEST official said power was fully restored by 9:15 pm, with supply to state-run GT Hospital, Bombay Hospital, BMC headquarters and police headquarters getting restored within 15 minutes after they were taken up on priority.

Some technical snag occurred in one of the old BEST cables that reaches the utility's feeder or receiving station at Crawford Market from Tata Power's substation at Carnac Bunder, the official said.

The cable was different from the one that malfunctioned on Thursday, he added.

BEST has planned to replace old cables with new ones to ensure such outages do not recur, the official informed.

On Thursday night, pockets in south Mumbai had faced electricity outage for more than 20 minutes following a snag.

BEST, a civic-run power and transport undertaking, had said a 33 kv feeder from Tata Power's Carnac Bunder facility, which comes to the G T Hospital receiving station operated by it, had tripped, resulting in the outage the previous day.

The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply. PTI KK AA RSY BNM

Published March 30th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

