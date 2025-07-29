Powerful Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Bay Of Bengal

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday night. The tremors were felt at 12.11 am. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located at a latitude of 6.82 N and a longitude of 93.37 E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it a relatively shallow quake.

The earthquake's tremors were reportedly felt in nearby coastal regions. The exact impact of the earthquake is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that there are no major damages or casualties reported.

The earthquake's magnitude was recorded at 6.3, making it a big seismic event. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, which is considered relatively shallow. According to experts, shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, as the seismic waves can travel more directly to the surface.

The location of the earthquake, in the Bay of Bengal, is prone to seismic activity due to its geological characteristics.