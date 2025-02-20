'Powerful Forces From World...': When PM Modi Hinted at Foreign Conspiracy to Remove Him During Lok Sabha Elections | WATCH

Trump says 21 million sent to India to get someone else elected, will tell Modi government | Image: X

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump exposed USAID’s hidden agenda, startling details have emerged about foreign interference in India’s elections. A resurfaced video revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already warned of a global conspiracy to unseat him, suggesting that powerful forces were aligning against his leadership.

Speaking at a rally in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, on April 20, 2024, PM Modi credited the support of Naari Shakti and Matr Shakti as his shield against such plots. "", PM Modi had said in Chikkaballapur while campaigning for general elections.

“Aaj Kal Desh Duniya ke bade bade takatwar log Modi ko hatane ke liye ekjut ho gaye hain, lekin ye Naari Shakti ka aashirwaad hai, Matra Shakti ka aashirwaad hai, aapka suraksha kawach hai ki Modi har chunauti se tarkate hue chalta jaa raha hai (These days, powerful forces from across the country and the world are uniting to remove Modi. But with the blessings of Naari Shakti (women’s power) and Matra Shakti (motherly power), and your protective shield, Modi is overcoming every challenge and moving forward)", PM Modi had said last year, hinting at foreign conspiracy to remove him during general elections.

$21 Million to Sway Indian Elections? Trump Drops Explosive Claim on USAID's ‘Hidden Agenda’

US President Donald Trump has exposed USAID’s $21 million funding for voter turnout in India, questioning whether the money was meant to manipulate the country’s democratic process. Taking a direct hit at the now-canceled initiative, Trump suggested that the funds were not merely for “voter turnout” but to push a specific candidate into power.

“What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, $21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump said.

Drawing a sharp comparison to allegations of Russian interference in US elections, Trump added, “When we hear that Russia spent about $2 in our country, it was a big deal, right? But $21 million for India?”

Trump Slams USAID’s ‘Voter Turnout’ Excuse

Defending the move to scrap the funding, Trump backed the Department of Overseas Governance Expenditure (DOGE) for halting the financial aid, arguing that such spending was unjustified, especially for a country as economically strong as India.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump dismissed the funding as “pointless handouts” and questioned why US taxpayer money was being funneled into foreign elections.

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest-taxing countries in the world. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?” asked Trump.

What Did DOGE Reveal?

Elon Musk-led DOGE announced that it had axed $22 million in US funding meant for foreign election-related activities.

In a post on X, DOGE listed the now-cancelled allocations:

$21 million for “voter turnout” in India

$29 million for “strengthening the political landscape” in Bangladesh

$20 million for “fiscal federalism” in Nepal

'USAID Biggest Scam In Human History'

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, called USAID the "biggest scam in human history". "Would love to find out who received the US$21mn spent to improve 'voter turnout in India' and the US$29mn to 'strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh'; not to mention the US$29mn spent to improve 'fiscal federalism' in Nepal. USAID is the biggest scam in human history", Sanyal wrote on X.

‘External Interference in India’s Electoral Process, Who Gains From This?'

The BJP, on the other hand, questioned "who gains" from this "external interference in India’s electoral process".

"$486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,” including $22M for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India. $21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure," Amit Malviya, BJP IT-Cell chief said, launching a veiled attack on Opposition.