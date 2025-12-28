'Praise for RSS Has Caused Turmoil in Congress': RSS Leader Indresh Kumar

Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar: Congress MP Manickam Tagore's comments comparing RSS to Al Qaeda have snowballed. RSS leader Indresh Kumar responded to the remarks and said that several political leaders had, at times, praised the RSS for its discipline, patriotism, and contribution to nation-building. The RSS leader further claimed that the praise for the RSS had triggered unease within the Congress.

"When individuals, institutions, and their leaders face continuous defeats, their frustration becomes evident. Therefore, some leaders praised the RSS for its discipline, patriotism, and work in nation-building. This has caused turmoil within the Congress party, and it appears divided," he stated.

Referring to Manickam Tagore's reported comparison of the RSS with extremist organisations, Indresh Kumar said such comments reflect "intellectual and mental bankruptcy".

"In this context, a prominent MP has revealed his mindset by comparing the RSS to Al-Qaeda... It reflects the intellectual and mental bankruptcy of the Congress leadership and its members," he said.

The RSS leader said that the organisation is marking its centenary year by undertaking initiatives aimed at social harmony and nation-building, while alleging that repeated political setbacks have led to "frustration" within the Congress.

"The RSS is celebrating its centenary year; through various programs, they are working towards a great India. Along with this, they are striving for a society free from untouchability, pollution, religious fanaticism, and forced conversions. They want people to abide by the law and follow the rules," Indresh Kumar said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore earlier on Sunday criticised Digvijaya Singh's praise for the RSS's organisational strength, calling it a "famous self-goal". Tagore equated the RSS with Al-Qaeda, stating that both spread hatred.

He said, "The RSS is an organisation built on hatred, and it spreads hatred. There is nothing to learn from hatred. Can you learn anything from Al-Qaeda? Al-Qaeda is an organisation of hatred. It hates others. What is there to learn from that organisation?"

This comes after Digvijaya Singh shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat.

In a post shared on X, Singh noted that individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, and the official handles of the Congress.

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

Manickam Tagore further said that one should learn from an organisation like the Congress, which brought people together and remarks praising RSS was not in favour of the party.

"Rahul Gandhi is completely with people, fighting for people against government monopoly. We should support him, and such a statement does not help in Rahul ji's struggle," Tagore said.