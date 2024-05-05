Advertisement

New Delhi: A blue-corner notice has been issued to Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan, in connection with the sex tape controversy. Amidst the outrage over the scandal, Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, was also arrested on Saturday and will be presented in front of the magistrate by noon.

The confirmation of the notice was given by G Parameshwara, Karnataka's Home Minister. He said, "A blue-corner notice has already been issued (to Prajwal Revanna). They'll locate him wherever he is, and after that, procedurally, whatever is required, SIT will do to bring him here."

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "...HD Revanna has been arrested under a complaint of a kidnapping case, and the SIT have been doing things as per the procedure. I can't disclose more than that as even I don't have information regarding… pic.twitter.com/8k223tVdaQ — ANI (@ANI)

He also mentioned HD Revanna's arrest, assuring that the investigative team is working on the case to deliver justice.

"HD Revanna has been arrested under a complaint of a kidnapping case, and the SIT has been following procedure. I can't disclose more than that as I don't have information regarding everything. Due to the seriousness of the case, we have constituted an SIT and have given them full freedom to deliver justice."

Prajwal has been accused of sexual violence and assault by women in Karnataka. It all started after a domestic worker revealed that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and tried to have inappropriate chats with her. As of now, three FIRs have been filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father in Hassan, Mysuru, and Bengaluru. Furthermore, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a rape case has been filed against Prajwal.

What is a Blue-Corner Notice and What Does it Imply?

A blue-corner notice is an alert used to share information globally about wanted individuals or criminals. According to this system, the blue notice helps countries exchange important information and request assistance in locating and addressing criminal activities.

According to the official website of Interpol, Blue Corner notices deal with gathering information about an individual in a criminal probe. It is identified as "international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information."

Meanwhile, the CBI's website refers to it as 'B Series (Blue) Notices'. "The 'B' series notices are also called ‘enquiry notices’ and may be issued to have someone’s identity verified; to obtain particulars of a person’s criminal record; to locate someone who is missing or is an identified or unidentified international criminal or is wanted for a violation of ordinary criminal law and whose extradition may be requested," it states.

As per the official website of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), several types of notices are issued, such as Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple.

The blue notice can be issued before or after criminal charges are filed, while the red notice seeks the arrest of a criminal and typically comes after criminal convictions. For Prajwal the blue notice has been issued to gather more information on his whereabouts ever since he fled the country on April 27 to Germany, the Republic has exclusively learnt.

In a post shared on X, he said that he will be unable to attend the inquiry as he is not in the country. "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon,” said Revanna in a post on X. His advocate had sought for seven days' time for him to appear before the SIT, to which the investigating team has replied it is not possible as there is no such provision.