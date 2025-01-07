Published 17:50 IST, January 7th 2025
Modi Govt Approves Site For Pranab Mukherjee's Memorial At Delhi's Raj Ghat
The Modi government has allotted a place at Delhi's Raj Ghat for building a Samadhi -- memorial -- for Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.
New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday gave its nod for a building a memorial of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. In a notification, the BJP -led Central government approved to allot a place for the memorial at Delhi's Rajghat.
In a notification issued by the government, it said that the competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the “Rashtriya Smriti” complex — a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.
Grateful to Modi govt, says Sharmistha Mukherjee
Welcoming the government's decision, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and former Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee said, “Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesn't affect baba where he is now - beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy.”
Sharmistha Mukherjee also informed that she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed her thanks to him for approving a memorial for his father.
"Called on PM Narendra Modi to express thanks & gratitude from core of my heart for his govt's decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM," she said.
