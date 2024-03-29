×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Prank Goes Wrong: Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Tragic Death

Viral: Murali used the blow-dryer over Yogesh's face, back, and lastly, his rectum.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Police reported that a man from Bengaluru died from a colon burst after his friend inserted the vehicle's electric blow-dryer nozzle into his rectum and blew it up for amusement. Yogesh, 24, allegedly passed away when his friend Murali, 25, jokingly pushed hot air into his rectum, according to the police. On March 25, while Yogesh was visiting the CNS Bike Service Center, where Murali was employed, an event occurred in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli neighborhood. Murali reportedly worked at the service center when his friend Yogesh went to get his two-wheeler washed. 

Deadly Prank Kills Man

Following the completion of the motorbike wash, both of them began to play with a powerful electric blow-dryer that is intended to dry cars. According to the police, Murali used the blow-dryer over Yogesh's face, back, and lastly, his rectum. As the warm-hot filtered air entered Yogesh’s body via the anus, his abdomen expanded and he collapsed. Murali, however, hurried him to the hospital, where the medical staff reported that Yogesh's intestines had suffered severe damage as a result of the blow-dyer's high pressure. According to the doctors, Yogesh required urgent surgery. Yogesh, however, did not respond to the medication and passed away on Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital.

Prank Puts Friend Behind Bars

Yogesh was employed as a delivery agent in Bengaluru and was a native of Vijayapura, police added. It was also reported by the police that he resided in Thanisandra with his grandma. Under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, a case has been registered at the Sampigehalli police station. Murali is in police custody. However, the police stated that they needed to see the postmortem report to find out how Yogesh's organs were harmed.

Pulling practical jokes is a common way for people to make videos that they may upload to social media sites like YouTube and Instagram. Today, in the digital age, content creation has become one of the most profitable professional options globally. When it comes to social media, prank videos are one of the most popular categories overall. These funny videos are entertaining to watch, but there's a risk things may go wrong and land you in hot water. The employee of this auto repair shop also encountered significant challenges after playing an accidental prank.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

a few seconds ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

7 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

8 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

10 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

15 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

16 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

19 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

20 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

20 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

21 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

21 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

21 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

22 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

22 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo