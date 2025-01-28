Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies After Cousin Shoves Compressor Pipe in Private Parts 'For Fun'

Mehsana: A prank went wrong in the Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana district when a man shoved a compressor pipe in the private parts of his cousin, ‘for fun’ resulting in his death.

In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Kadi town where a prank between two cousins went wrong, a man lost his life after his cousin shoved a compressor pipe in his private parts ‘for fun’.

The victim, Prakash was visiting his brother Ghevabhai and his cousin Alpesh at a metal company where they were working on the Republic Day holiday when the incident took place in the evening. As a joke, Alpesh inserted a compressor pipe into Prakash's private parts resulting in air to be pumped into his body forcibly.

This ‘prank’ caused Prakash to vomit and collapse; he was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Victim's Brother Files Police Complaint, Probe Underway

While the incident seems like a ‘prank gone wrong’, the victim's brother, Ghevanbhai alleged that their cousin was not oblivious to the high air pressure of the compressor and was fully aware of what he was doing. Still, he continued with the act and it led to Prakash's untimely demise.