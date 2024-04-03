Student in Indore died by hanging self while trying to prank his friend with fake suicide attempt | Image:X

Indore: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a class 11th student, who was trying to prank his friends on April Fool's Day by pretending to die by suicide, died after his foot on the stool slipped and he ended up hanging himself on Monday. It is being said that the deceased student was trying to fool his friends with his fake suicide attempt, while being on a video chat.

After the incident, the friends of the deceased informed the family, following which the family rushed to the room of the deceased, where he was found hanging dead.

Reports suggest that the student was brought down and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

As per the claims, with a rope around his neck and standing on a stool, the student was discussing his fake suicide with his friend to deceive him on a video call. This is when the stool slipped, resulting in his death by hanging, said police sources.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the police have registered a case, and an investigation has been launched into the death of the class 11th student in Indore.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

