Prashant Kishor Backs Bihar BPSC Protesters, Vows to Intensify Stir

Prashant Kishor has vowed to take legal action against the police. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has thrown his support behind the ongoing protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, intensifying the stir with a series of demands directed at the state government.

Addressing allegations surrounding his involvement in the protests, Kishor clarified that he left the protest site 45 minutes before police resorted to lathicharge on the candidates.

Kishor has vowed to take legal action against the police, stating, “We will file an FIR against the police and also approach the court regarding this matter.”

Prashant Kishor has Laid Out Five Dey Demands:

1. A re-examination for the BPSC 70th prelims.

2. Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for Sonu’s (Student preparing for BPSC who died by suicide) family

3. Complete withdrawal of cases filed against candidates involved in the protests.

4. Immediate steps to address grievances of aspirants.

5. Assurance of fair and transparent processes in future BPSC exams.

Kishor warned that if the demands are not met, he will lead an indefinite dharna starting January 2.